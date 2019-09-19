Clinton Larsen looks back fondly at his time at Chippa. Photo: BackpagePix

Clinton Larsen says he is not a bitter about being fired as head coach of Chippa United. Larsen was fired on Monday after spending eight months in charge of the Port Elizabeth-based club.

He doesn’t seem too perturbed by the sudden decision so early in the season. Asked if he was surprised with his sacking, Larsen said: “Not really, if you know the history of the club. I stayed longer than (I had) expected. I’m now the second longest serving coach at Chippa United. I was at the helm for eight months.”

Larsen was shown the door after five PSL matches this season, during which time his team failed to win a game. They suffered defeats to Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates and played out draws against Stellenbosch FC, Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I enjoyed my stay at Chippa United. There was no sign at all heading into the game against Pirates that I was going to get sacked if I didn’t win, but I’m a very proud of what I did at the club. Chippa are a better team (now) than they were when I arrived. I can safely say that. During my time at Chippa I dropped the average age at the club. I put in a very strong structure and promoted young players. There was an integration between the (senior) coaches youth coaches,” Larsen said.

It’s been a week of madness in the league as three coaches have been sacked in the space of two days. AmaZulu parted company with Cavin Johnson on the same day as Larsen was released by Chippa, while Black Leopards severed ties with Lionel Saccioa the following day.

“I’m not in a hurry, but I’m not saying I’m not available if (the) right offer is put on the table. But for now, I want to spend time with my family. When you are in this business of coaching, you don’t to get time to spend with your family,” Larsen said.





