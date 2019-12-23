Last season Chippa United sent an SOS call to the 48-year-old when they were staring down at the barrel of relegation, languishing in 15th place after changing coaches four times before Larsen’s arrival in January. Larsen worked his magic and saved the Chilli Boys. But not even he could escape the axe from the trigger happy Chippa Mpengesi.
Larsen has now resurfaced at Polokwane City for an even tougher challenge. He arrived at a club that had lost their nine previous matches in all competitions. Their 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld make it 10.
“I can’t speak about the other nine, but what I will speak about is the next 15 games in the second round,” Larsen said. “There’s a lot of issues that we started to address last week (two weeks ago) already. No 1 was the conditioning of the team. We have started to work a bit on that. You could see late on in the game, it took its toll on us and we were a man down with the team cramping. That’s an area we are working very, very hard on. But like I said, we are very thin at the moment. We won’t make excuses about it though, but everyone can see it. We will strengthen in the transfer window and come back stronger.”
The situation at City is worse than the one he inherited at Chippa. The team is low on confidence and morale after a devastating start. The club has been a consistent midtable side since their promotion. But now that they are desperate, they have called on the fixer.