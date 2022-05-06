Last minute Dillon Solomons penalty earns Swallows draw with SuperSport United

Pretoria - A last minute penalty conversion from man of the match Dillon Solomons earned Swallows FC a vital point as they played out to a 2-2 draw with SuperSport United at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Friday night. SuperSport took the lead early on through Kegan Johannes who headed in from a free-kick.

Ruzaigh Gamildien equalised for Swallows early on in the second half with a calm finish, taking advantage of indecision from the SuperSport defence and Matsatsantsa goalkeeper Boalefa Pule. Ghampani Lungu gave SuperSport the lead for a second time after 70 minutes as he produced a clean finish into the back of the net after receiving a great through ball from Ikraam Rayners. ALSO READ: Stellenbosch FC looking to break Maritzburg United’s stranglehold

Despite being behind, Swallows fought for their lines and deservedly came back into the game through the successful penalty conversion from Solomons. It was actually Swallows who dominated the vast amount of possession in the first half. However, Dylan Kerr’s side were outsmarted by SuperSport in the first half. Matsatsantsa played a high defensive line and were restricting Swallows to shots from range which they struggled to hit on target, so much so that they only had one shot on target in the entire opening half.

Swallows FC are not going down without a fight. They come from behind twice to force a draw against SuperSport in the #DStvPrem. Dillon Solomons netted the equalizer in added time 🤯 pic.twitter.com/I19S0eerMa — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 6, 2022 Just three minutes after taking the lead, Thamsanqa Gabuza nearly doubled the lead for the home side. The veteran timed his run well but was unlucky to have hit the post with his shot. Swallows had to make an unexpected change late in the first half after Musa Nyatama picked up a knock and had to be replaced by Givemore Khupe.

In the end, it was an entertaining game and a draw was a fair reflection of the play in the game. Both teams now have a break before returning to action next Saturday. Swallows host Chippa United at the Dobsonville Stadium while SuperSport play away to Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.