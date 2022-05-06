Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, May 6, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Last minute Dillon Solomons penalty earns Swallows draw with SuperSport United

Thamsanqa Gabuza of Supersport United challenged by Junaid Sait of Swallows during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 06 May 2022. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Thamsanqa Gabuza of Supersport United challenged by Junaid Sait of Swallows during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 06 May 2022. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Pretoria - A last minute penalty conversion from man of the match Dillon Solomons earned Swallows FC a vital point as they played out to a 2-2 draw with SuperSport United  at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

SuperSport took the lead early on through Kegan Johannes who headed in from a free-kick.

Story continues below Advertisment

Ruzaigh Gamildien equalised for Swallows early on in the second half with a calm finish, taking advantage of indecision from the SuperSport defence and Matsatsantsa goalkeeper Boalefa Pule.

Ghampani Lungu gave SuperSport the lead for a second time after 70 minutes as he produced a clean finish into the back of the net after receiving a great through ball from Ikraam Rayners.

ALSO READ: Stellenbosch FC looking to break Maritzburg United’s stranglehold

More on this

Despite being behind, Swallows fought for their lines and deservedly came back into the game through the successful penalty conversion from Solomons.

It was actually Swallows who dominated the vast amount of possession in the first half. However, Dylan Kerr’s side were outsmarted by SuperSport in the first half. Matsatsantsa played a high defensive line and were restricting Swallows to shots from range which they struggled to hit on target, so much so that they only had one shot on target in the entire opening half.

Story continues below Advertisment

Just three minutes after taking the lead, Thamsanqa Gabuza nearly doubled the lead for the home side. The veteran timed his run well but was unlucky to have hit the post with his shot.

Swallows had to make an unexpected change late in the first half after Musa Nyatama picked up a knock and had to be replaced by Givemore Khupe.

Story continues below Advertisment

In the end, it was an entertaining game and a draw was a fair reflection of the play in the game.

Both teams now have a break before returning to action next Saturday. Swallows host Chippa United at the Dobsonville Stadium while SuperSport play away to Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Swallows FCSuperSport UnitedDStv PremiershipSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Eshlin Vedan