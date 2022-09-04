Late penalty sees Maritzburg United beat Orlando Pirates

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates’ wastefulness in front of goal continued to let them down as they lost away to Maritzburg United in the Premiership on Sunday. After scoring two goals in their 2-1 win over Royal AM in the MTN8 quarter-final a week ago, Pirates were expected to build on that victory. But, at a packed Harry Gwala Stadium, they shot blanks and they were punished by a late Amadou Soukouna penalty in the second half.

The result means Pirates remain third on the league standings with 11 points, while Maritzburg moved up to seventh with nine points. The two teams came into the match on a high after they both recorded victories in their last outings. Pirates were expected to have the upper hand, though, as they had only lost one of their six games under new coach Jose Riveiro. And they lived up to that lofty billing, launching the first threat through Fortune Makaringe who unceremoniously put his shot wide.

Maritzburg weren’t prepared to be bullied around though, taking the game to Pirates as they used the pace of Bongani Sam on the left flank. Sam, who was playing against his parent club, was involved in a fierce duel against Bandile Shandu, who was playing against his former employers. But as the game started to gain momentum, through duels in midfield, there was a 10-minute break due to a floodlights failure in the first half.

After the resumption, Pirates suffered a huge blow as Vincent Pule was stretched off with an injury. He was replaced by Zakhele Lepasa. Pule’s injury disrupted Pirates’ momentum, with Maritzburg making more inroads into the Bucs’ final third, testing goalkeeper Richard Ofori. Sokouna was Maritzburg’s dangerman, testing Ofori with two pin-point shots but the Ghanaian was equal to both tasks.

The absence of the suspended Goodman Mosele in midfield was visible as Miguel Timm struggled to protect his back four. Pirates looked the dangerous team in the opening stages of the second half, with Bienvenu Eva Nga holding up play and delivering crosses. However, his hard work didn’t find runners, forcing Pirates to stretch Maritzburg’s defence, using the pace and tricks of Paseka Mako.

Credit must also go to the home side’s defenders who put their bodies on the line when Pirates tried to make inroads from the middle. Pirates had a huge chance to take the lead in the 65th minute after Lepasa’s solo drive towards goal. But he put his curling shot wide. Pirates started to split Maritzburg’s defence, but their runners were not clinical, losing possession and allowing the hosts to regroup.

Coach John Maduka threw in Siboniso Conco. And that change made an instant impact, as he won his team a penalty after being fouled by Olisa Ndah in the box. Soukouna who has been a thorn in Pirates’ flesh, took the resultant spot-kick and scored the winner that punished the Soweto team for their failures upfront. @Mihlalibaleka