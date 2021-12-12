Late save from Patrick Nyame helps Royal AM preserve draw with Golden Arrows

Durban — A late world-class save from standout goalkeeper Patrick Nyame helped Royal AM preserve a 0-0 draw against Golden Arrows at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Both teams had their share of chances in the first half but failed to make the most of it.

From the start, it appeared that a big part of Arrows tactics was to cut out supply to Royal AM attacker Victor Letsoalo. They largely succeeded as the Bafana Bafana striker was virtually anonymous with Thabani Zuke receiving a yellow card in the 12th minute for a clumsy challenge on him. Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede was forced to make an alert save in the 15th minute after being tested by Ndumiso Mabena. There was a bit of miscommunication between Royal AM captain Lesego Manganyi and goalkeeper Patrick Nyame near the half-hour mark. However, the latter showed remarkable composure and maturity to clean up the danger before Abafana Bes’thende could capitalise upon it.

Arrows had two opportunities within two minutes on the verge of half-time but both Nduduzo Sibiya and Pule Mmodi ended up not directing their efforts on target. Play was suspended for several minutes early in the second half. There was a clash of heads between players in the 52nd minute following a Lantshene Phalane free-kick. After dropping to the ground, Arrows keeper Gumede initially received treatment but decided to play on. However, he remained evidently in pain and was eventually replaced by Sifiso Mlungwana after the hour mark. The intensity of the game was significantly reduced in the second half with the stoppages no doubt playing a role.

Arrows had their fair share of attacking passages of play but their shooting was woeful. Royal AM keeper Patrick Nyame was a mere spectator for the majority of the game. He only was forced into action for the first time in the 83rd minute, easily holding onto a shot which came in from range. Arrows substitute keeper Mlungwana had to make an alert save in the 78th minute as Manganyi directed a header on target following a corner. Nyame who has been one of the standout goalkeepers in the Premiership so far this season ended up producing a world-class save in the 89th minute to deny Mmodi who finally managed to direct a thunderous effort on target.

Due to several stoppages in the second-half, there were nine minutes of stoppage time added on. The game suddenly came to life in this time but neither side managed to beat the opposition keeper.

Arrows will next be in action on Saturday when they host struggling TS Galaxy at the Princess Magogo Stadium. It remains to be seen if Kaizer Chiefs will honour their fixture against Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium next Sunday. The Amakhosi have requested for all of their remaining games this month to be postponed due to an apparent Covid-19 outbreak within their team. @eshlinv