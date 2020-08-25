Late score by SuperSport secures slender victory over Leopards

JOHANNESBURG - Ghampani Lungu scored late into the game as SuperSport United grabbed a slender 1-0 victory over Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night. The win consolidates Supersport United’s chances of finishing in the top three. SuperSport’s ambition to play continental football next season remains very much intact but they’ll know that in order to achieve that feat they need to capitalise on their chances and keep a consistent winning performance. However, after a depressing first half heat the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, they remained third on the Premiership with 47 points, five behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who’ll square off with fellow championship hopefuls Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday. Granted they are not far off from Chiefs but that Bidvest Wits, Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United are breathing down their neck doesn’t make Matsantsantsa a Pitori’s quest to play in the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup, if they finish second or third respectively, any easy.

But it’s not a matter of not trying from Kaitano Tembo’s men, considering that they’ve won two matches and drawn one since the restart of the season. Tonight, they looked like a team that would score whenever they reached the final third of Lidoda Duvha in the first half.

But they were either let down by some brilliant goalkeeping from King Ndlovu or some poor final decision from striker Bradley Grobler, who remained a goal adrift from the league's top goal scorers Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile who’ve scored 14 goals.

In the fourth minute, Grobler should have opened the scoring spree for his side but he unceremoniously put his header wide after being unmarked and teed up with a lovely ball by Kudakwashe Mahachi.

It was just not Grobler’s day as Ndlovu stood between him and grabbing the lead for SuperSport heading to the interval, blocking his pin-point shots from a header and left foot to keep Leopards in the game during the first half.

After failing to bury his chances in the first half, Grobler should have scored in the second but again Ndlovu denied him that as he saved his penalty after substitute Aubrey Modiba was fouled by Mumuni Abubakar in his penalty box.

Oh, Grobler did score for SuperSport. But that didn’t stand as referee Philangenkosi Khumalo judged for an infringement. Ndlovu didn’t only deny Grobler a scoring opportunity but he was equally up to the ask when Mahachi delivered a delightful set-piece from close-range.

Leopards were not prepared to squander their chances of survival earlier on, especially after winning their first two matches since the restart after defeating Maritzburg United by 3-2 and Golden Arrows by 2-1 respectively.

Mwape Musonda, last season’s top goal scorer in top flight football, should have scored his fourth game in three matches but he was denied with a brilliant stop by Ronwen Williams on the stroke of half-time.

However, the two teams appeared to be drained in the second stanza as Lungu's goal came a minute before stoppage after being set-up with a defence splitting pass from substitute Modiba.

SuperSport should have wrapped up the three points hadn't Grobler miss his penalty but at thee end they got the much needed three points to move to third, while Leopards remained rut on the 13th position.

