Late winner hands Golden Arrows all three points against Richards Bay

Golden Arrows scored an 88th match-winner to snatch a 2-1 victory at the death over Richards Bay in a DStv Premiership clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Tuesday evening. The win sees Abafana Bes’thende claim their first set of three points of the new campaign while The Natal Rich Boyz suffer their second defeat in as many matches.

Ryan Moon opened his account for the 2023/2024 campaign with a poacher’s effort as he scored the first goal for the visitors against the run of play in the 36th minute. Arrows had been largely on the back foot for the majority of the first half but the 26-year-old forward showed the poise of an experienced striker when he converted off an Angelo Van Rooi assist. After a daunting second half, the home side thought they'd earned themselves a point as Boikanyo Komane emphatically converted an 85th-minute penalty.

However, all of that good work would be undone when second-half substitute Olwethu Ncube popped three minutes later to quickly put Abafana Besthende in front. The 24 year old off-season arrival announced his name to Arrows fans as he finished off a great passage of play by his counterparts. Both teams headed into this match with eyes set on a full set of points to fully uplift their prospects for the new season.

A draw for Arrows and an away loss for the Natal Rich Boyz increased the significance of this KZN derby with confidence levels in both camps in a vulnerable state. The hosts began the match with clear intent as they pressured Arrows and were almost rewarded if not for the good work of goalkeeper Ismail Wateng who made two saves in the opening ten minutes. Abafana Bes’Thende, uncharacteristically so, seemed content to let Richards Bay control a large share of the ball possession but appeared dangerous when in transition with the pace of Van Rooi and Siyanda Mthanti.

Down at the break and needing an equaliser, Richards Bay Head Coach Kaitano Tembo made two half-time substitutions offensively. The duo of attacking duo Yanela Mbuthuma and Thato Mohlamme came on for midfielders Mpho Mathebula and Justice Figuareido. @ScribeSmiso