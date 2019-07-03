George Lebese will be released by Supersport United. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Supersport United have decided against keeping Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, George Lebese. The skilful Lebese struggled for game time during his spell with Sundowns and was loaned to United for the second half of last season.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori have informed Lebese and his representative that they have no intention of retaining him for the new season. Club Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Matthews, confirmed yesterday.

“I’ve informed Sundowns and George’s agent that I won’t pursue George. He just didn’t have enough game time in his legs. That’s another scary thing with (Aubrey) Ngoma and (Lucky) Mohomi. It takes me three months to get them back into condition. It nearly took us a year to get (Magalokodi) Ngele in condition.

When I look at Ngoma and Mohomi, I’m worried. That’s why it is difficult for me,” Matthews explained. Ngoma, Mohomi and Ngele had all made moves from Sundowns, where they not getting game time, and joined SuperSport.

George Lebese was loaned to United for the second half of last season. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Lebese joined Sundowns with big expectations but struggled to live up to his billing. He joined the Brazilians from Kaizer Chiefs where he had been sidelined by a frosty relationship between him and coach Steve Komphela.

SuperSport have since set their sights on capturing the services of Ngoma in his place.

“Ngoma is a good player. I really do think he is quality. If he can fire for me and then I can let Aubrey Modiba go. I can’t afford permanent moves for Sundowns players because their wages are high. To meet them is a challenge. I don’t have the transfer budget,” he added.

SuperSport have already acquired the services of Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kudakwashe Mahachi while parting ways with Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Morgan Gould, James Keene and Thuso Phala.

“I’m looking for left sided attacking player. At some point, I know that I’m going to lose Aubrey (Modiba who is on the radar of Mamelodi Sundowns). It is all about having a good communication with the player and his agent. I don’t want to be in a situation where a player comes in on the 28th of July and hand in a transfer request.

Where am I going to get his replacement in three days?”

