Pitso Mosimane doesn’t see why Mosa Lebusa can’t captain Sundowns one day. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has earmarked Mosa Lebusa as one of the candidates to succeed Hlompho Kekana in future when he decides to retire or leave the club. Kekana is the most accomplished Sundowns captain in the PSL era. Under his leadership, Sundowns have won three league titles, the Caf Champions League, Super Cup and Telkom Knockout. The Limpopo-born midfielder is still not showing signs of slowing down at the age of 34. He is maturing like a fine red wine. But who are his potential replacements at Sundowns should he decide to leave one day? Mosimane believes Lebusa is one of them. “I’m not saying he is the next captain. I’m just saying he has got the ability and we’ve got a lot of captains at the club,” Mosimane said. Lebusa has become a vital cog for Sundowns at the heart of defence. His impressive displays have also earned him regular call-ups for the national team. Even new Bafana Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki, has shown faith in him with call-ups to the last three Bafana camps.

“He was the skipper at Ajax (Cape Town) for a very long time. He has got the mental strength and the right attitude. He is a good boy and good person,” said Mosimane.

During his tenure as the captain of the Urban Warriors they lifted the MTN8 after beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Stadium in 2015.

“Captains are not only chosen because you are a good footballer. It is a guy who should carry the team, players should give respect to him. Mosa has done it and why not,” Mosimane said.

Lebusa started out as a left-back, but Mosimane has converted him into a centre-back. It is a position that he has made his own. The defender will be key next month when Sundowns lock horns with Maritzburg United in the Telkom Knockout final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 14 December.

Sundowns edged Golden Arrows 2-1 to reach the final at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont this past weekend. Kekana and Gaston Sirino were on the scoresheet for Sundowns, while Nduduzo Sibiya netted a consolation goal for the home team.

