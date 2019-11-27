Kekana is the most accomplished Sundowns captain in the PSL era. Under his leadership, Sundowns have won three league titles, the Caf Champions League, Super Cup and Telkom Knockout.
The Limpopo-born midfielder is still not showing signs of slowing down at the age of 34. He is maturing like a fine red wine. But who are his potential replacements at Sundowns should he decide to leave one day? Mosimane believes Lebusa is one of them.
“I’m not saying he is the next captain. I’m just saying he has got the ability and we’ve got a lot of captains at the club,” Mosimane said.
Lebusa has become a vital cog for Sundowns at the heart of defence. His impressive displays have also earned him regular call-ups for the national team. Even new Bafana Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki, has shown faith in him with call-ups to the last three Bafana camps.