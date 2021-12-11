Legal eagle Zola Majavu expected to be named as PSL’s new prosecutor

Cape Town — On Friday, the local media greeted a rare Premier Soccer League (PSL) media advisory with wide-eyed delight. It finally happened, something the football media have been yearning for. Finally, the PSL will shed light on a slew of contentious matters. Finally, the PSL will rid itself of its pitiful inadequacy in respect of media relations.

The advisory read: 'The Premier Soccer League Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza will host a press conference on Monday, 13 December 2021 for a special announcement. The press conference will be live on the SuperSport PSL Channel (202) at 11h30.' Moments after the advisory landed, the rumour mill went into overdrive. The 64-million-dollar question was why the PSL was ending its self-imposed media black-out. The Kaizer Chiefs saga, the likely suspension of fixtures, the resignation of Khoza and his executive were the topics that fuelled social media speculation. Later, when the euphoria of the pending announcement died down, the name of a former soccer personality Advocate Zola Majavu surfaced repeatedly. It now seemed the 'Iron Duke' Khoza is likely to announce that Majavu will step into Nande Backer's shoes and will take office as the new PSL prosecutor.

If it does happen, it will be great news. He has served the PSL as a prosecutor and legal advisor. Over the past few months, several media outlets called Majavu to comment on several matters, including the protracted Royal AM saga. He has shown a remarkable understanding of the Royal AM saga and has gone on record as saying it should have been nipped in the bud, straight after the protest in January 2021. In attempting to explain some of the intricacies of the Royal AM, Majavu went on national television to say it was not unusual to see all kinds of controversies surfacing at the end of a season. He said it was a time when clubs "start looking" for points. He clearly knows a thing about PSL football. One consolation is that Majavu's comments point to someone who is up to date with all the latest soccer issues. On the plus side for the media, his lines of communication will be open.

Majavu has a history of dealing promptly with cases as it comes to light. He is not one to allow issues to fester. By the time he steps into office, he'll find case files piled as high as the Brixton Tower. @Herman_Gibbs