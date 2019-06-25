Lehlogonolo Masalesa has played for the likes of Platinum Stars and Black Leopards previously. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

EAST LONDON – Chippa United have added another soldier as they prepare for the new PSL season scheduled to start in the first week of August. One of the most hard-working midfielders in South African football, Lehlogonolo Masalesa, is officially now a Chilli Boy, and is expected to play a pivotal role in Clinton Larsen’s team that hope to compete for trophies.

‘Vieira’, who is known for his deft passes, is expected to compete with the likes of Tercious Malepe and Donashano Malama in the middle of the park.

Club owner Siviwe Mpengesi has welcomed Masalela and expressed confidence in the player.

“This is part of the club’s plan to bolster our squad for the new season, and make sure we assemble a very competitive team. We also want to make sure the club does well in the league this coming season.

“Masalesa brings with him a wealth of experience after playing in both Caf competitions and also overseas.

“We hope his leadership qualities will also help guide the youngsters in the team moving forward,” Mpengesi said on Tuesday.

Masalesa had a good season at Black Leopards under Dylan Kerr, who has also left the Limpopo team.

Last week, the Chilli Boys bolstered the goalkeeping department by signing Patrick Tignyemb – who spent a decade at Bloemfontein Celtic.

Soon after that, Orlando Pirates announced that Gladwin Shitolo, Phetso Maphanga (who were both loaned), Diamond Thopola and Caio Marcelo will play for Chippa United in the new season.

Thopola is going back to Port Elizabeth after spending only a single season at Bucs.

The acquisition of new quality players is good news for Larsen, who has vowed that he is not going to fail at Chippa United after signing a two-year contract more than a week ago.

A positive development for the ambitious Larsen is that the club has not sold key players.





I’solezwe LesiXhosa

