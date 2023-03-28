Durban - AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has revealed that veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro will not leave the club just yet, despite numerous reports claiming he is a free agent. The 36-year-old forward was among several high-profile players set to leave the KwaZulu-Natal-based club, after being deemed surplus to requirements.

Majoro, who joined Usuthu for the second time in 2019, was said to have left the club already alongside duo Keagan Buchanan and Ramahlwe Mphahlele, however Zungu has rubbished these claims, revealing that Majoro will not be leaving. Zungu expressed that AmaZulu wished to make the exit of Majoro one that fits his pedigree and influence at the club. “Keagan Buchanan and Ramahlwe Mphahlele have departed the club already, but Lehlohlonolo Majoro hasn’t and that’s because we don’t want him to leave on a bad note after serving the club with such distinction,” Zungu exclusively told IOL Sport.

So even though he doesn't fall part of the coach's plans for this last phase of the season, he is helping everyone, especially the younger ones at the club and we will honour his contribution to the club with some kind of farewell or benefit match." Zungu also revealed further transfer plans, stating that the club were still backing under-fire coach Romain Folz, who has so far struggled to churn out consistent results.

AmaZulu currently occupy 10th spot on the Premiership standing and have won only one of their last five games, and have also been dumped out of the Nedbank Cup. "We are not doubtful about 'Fohloza', we know what we see in him and the way he does his job. It's just a matter of familiarity between him and the players, but we know Rome wasn't built in a day so that's the approach we're taking," Zungu said.