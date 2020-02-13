CAPE TOWN – Lelethu Skelem knows all too well how challenging it is to become a Stellenbosch FC first-team regular.
The 21-year-old Stellenbosch-born midfielder hasn’t had a run-on start in the Absa Premiership this year and last featured in the 2-0 win away to Polokwane City in October, the side’s first success of the season.
The Winelands-based outfit have gone on to win a further five games and landed a hat-trick recently.
Skelem played as a forward for coach Steve Barker against Polokwane and was thrust into the same role last week for the Nedbank Cup round of 32 home tie with league rivals Maritzburg United, the outcome decided on penalties after the game at Athlone Stadium ended 2-2 after extra time.
And Skelem scored the second goal to level matters before being subbed, ruling him out from taking one of the spot-kicks. United edged the penalty count 4-3 to advance to the next round.