Leopards only just hold out for a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch









FILE - Black Leopards' Thabo Matlaba scored the winning goal during their Absa Premiership encounter against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Black Leopards snapped a seven-match winless streak with a well-taken 2-1 win over visiting Stellenbosch in their PSL Absa Premiership match at the Thohoyandou Stadium, Limpopo, on Sunday afternoon. Just when it seemed that the match was headed for a draw Leopards clawed their way back to grab the eventual matchwinner four minutes ahead of the end of regulation time. The win will help ease Leopards' relegation fears for time being. Stellenbosch came into the match brimful of confidence after winning their last three matches and they might have continued in that vein, but they failed to grab the chances that came their way. Stellenbosch will remain in 11th place on the latest standings. There were half-chances in the opening three minutes for either side after a lively start to the match. Leopards' midfielders were given so much room on the ball and they managed to stage several attacks deep into the Stellenbosch half although no real scoring chances emerged in a 15-minute pressure spell. The Stellenbosch rearguard did well to keep their shape to ward off the pending danger.

During this phase, Stellenbosch staged a few counter-attacks with patient build-ups from deep options but they too could not fashion opportunities when closing in on the opposition penalty area. When the odd chance beckoned their strikers failed to pull the trigger with any sense of urgency.

Just after a 23rd-minute water break, Leopards were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the Stellenbosch penalty area. Mogakolodi Ngele struck the ball straight at the wall and the ball ricocheted off Iqraam Rayners' knee and on to his hand. Referee Eugene Mdluli had no hesitation in awarding a ‘spot-kick’ which Zambian Musonda Mwape blasted into the roof of the net to give Leopards a 1-0 lead.

Stellenbosch tried to make amends with strong surges into the Leopards penalty area and managed to force two corners which they were unable to capitalise on. They also had a penalty appeal turned down a few minutes after Leopards' opening goal.

Straight after halftime, Leopards again imposed themselves on the match and managed four scoring chances in the first nine minutes of second-half play. Stellenbsoch were let off the hook as Leopards' scoring efforts wastefully were off target.

Just after the hour mark, Stellenbosch managed to pin Leopards down in and around their penalty area. Instead of a direct approach, Stellenbosch always opted for an extra pass when a shot on goal was called for. As a result, they came away empty-handed.

Instead of dropping their heads Stellenbosch upped the ante and over a seven-minute spell, they had four shots on target, one of which was stopped with a reflex save by Leopards' Guinea-Bissau keeper Jonas Mendes.

Eventually, the pressure took its toll in the 78th minute when Ryan Moon side-footed the ball into the net after a rebound fell at his feet (1-1).

Leopards responded with slick inter-passing movements which Stellenbosch battled to contain. A move in the 84th minute was rounded off by Thabo Matlaba who let rip with a scorcher through a crowded goalmouth and it left the diving Stellenbosch keeper Lee-Raoul Langeveldt high and dry (2-1).

In the final minute of added injury time, Stellenbosch struck the woodwork from a free-kick on the fringe of Leopards' penalty area.

African News Agency (ANA)