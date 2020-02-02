CAPE TOWN – Black Leopards snapped a seven-match winless streak with a well-taken 2-1 win over visiting Stellenbosch in their PSL Absa Premiership match at the Thohoyandou Stadium, Limpopo, on Sunday afternoon.
Just when it seemed that the match was headed for a draw Leopards clawed their way back to grab the eventual matchwinner four minutes ahead of the end of regulation time. The win will help ease Leopards' relegation fears for time being.
Stellenbosch came into the match brimful of confidence after winning their last three matches and they might have continued in that vein, but they failed to grab the chances that came their way. Stellenbosch will remain in 11th place on the latest standings.
There were half-chances in the opening three minutes for either side after a lively start to the match.
Leopards' midfielders were given so much room on the ball and they managed to stage several attacks deep into the Stellenbosch half although no real scoring chances emerged in a 15-minute pressure spell. The Stellenbosch rearguard did well to keep their shape to ward off the pending danger.