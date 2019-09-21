Stellenbosch FC's Lelethu Skelem misses an opportunity to score against Black Leopards goalkeeper Jonas Mendes. Photo: African News Agency(ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Black Leopards left it late in grabbing a share of the spoils in a 2-2 league draw against Stellenbosch FC a cold Athlone Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Steve Barker’s side had seemed on track for their first win of the season after Waseem Isaacs had struck twice either side of a Robert Ng’ambi equaliser, only for Karabo Tshepe to find a 93rd minute goal for the Thohoyandou team.

It was the Cape side who made all the early running and they should have been ahead in the first minute when some sloppy defending from Leopards allowed Iqraam Rayners to pull the trigger, but from 16-yards out he shot narrowly wide.

More opportunities followed for Rayners as he dragged another effort wide and then fired a free kick over the bar, all before 10 minutes were on the clock.

With Leopards struggling to find any sort of fluency, chances continued to fall Stellenbosch’s way as Marc van Heerden went close with a free kick before Lelethu Skelm went clean through on goal in the 37th minute, but was unable to beat visiting keeper Jonas Mendes.

Finally though the hosts were able to break the deadlock, three minutes before half time when Van Heerden's cross picked out Isaacs, who controlled well before firing a low shot past Mendes from close range.

Isaacs should have added a second goal four minutes after the interval when Mendes parried Rayners shot into his path, but he was wasteful as he blasted the ball high over goal.

Mendes then came to his side’s rescue with a brilliant fingertip save to deny Rayners, following some poor defending by the Limpopo team.

Having failed to capitalise on their chances, Stellenbosch paid the price when Ng’ambi equalised with a close range effort after Mwape Musonda had cushioned a 63rd minute cross into his path.

To their credit though the hosts came storming back and reclaimed the lead in the 73rd minute when Isaacs netted with a thumping header from a Rayners corner.

Stellenbosch thought they had done enough for what would arguably have been a deserved victory, but Leopards had other ideas as Thabo Matlaba broke down the right flank deep in injury time before playing in Tshepe, who dinked a delightful chip over goalkeeper Boy de Jong.

