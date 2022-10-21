Let the mind games begin… Amazulu’s Romain Folz lays down the gauntlet for Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg - The stage is set for the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs as the two sides prepare to meet at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The two sides could not be separated in the first leg at FNB with Gabadinho Mhango's crucial away goal for AmaZulu cancelled out by Keagan Dolly to set up an enticing second meeting between the two sides.

Story continues below Advertisement

Amakhosi head into this match following a disappointing draw at home in the league. Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said although his side have been guilty of missing gilt-edged chances in matches, they still possess one of the best attacking threats in the league.

AmaZulu's new man at the helm, Romain Folz spoke ahead of their next cup encounter and deemed Zwane's comments to be psychological manipulation, as he tries to fire up his boys for the match. "I think he's trying to play a mental card by saying that he's trying to activate his boys and that sort of comment has an impact on their confidence," Folz said.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It's a strategy that is used sometimes and it works on some occasions. It's an opinion that he has and I'm not saying he's right or wrong." "Yes they do have very good players offensively but we do as well. Honestly I don't think they have a better attack than us in terms of quality, and the same goes for every line in terms of midfield and defence. So it will come down to whoever has a better strategy and which group of players execute it better." Usuthu are still sweating over the fitness of Lehlohonolo Majoro, who went off with a mild concussion against Orlando Pirates, but Folz received a major boost with the return of the unrelenting Gabadinho Mhango to his ranks.

Story continues below Advertisement

On his return from suspension, Mhango scored in their last match against Maritzburg United and is set to play an important role once more against Chiefs. Folz has praised his marksmen for his attitude since his arrival. "I'm happy about his performance in the last game, but I'm also happy about how he's introduced himself back into the squad after being suspended," he said. "I believe he's only going to grow on what I expect from him as we progress, but I've given him a very specific role in the squad. Tactically he's responding very well to it, so I'm happy to have him back, because I rely on him as much as I rely on everyone else."