Victor Letsoalo scored two goals as a substitute for Bloemfontein Celtic against Black Leopards on Sunday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic eased their way to fifth position on the Premiership log with a 3-0 win over Black Leopards at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday. Celtic got in on the action early on when they took the lead through Ronald Pfumbidzai in the seventh minute.

Leopards, though, refused to be deterred by the setback and rallied strongly.

They were desperately unlucky not to draw level 10 minutes later, as Celtic’s goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb saved superbly on two occasions to prevent Joseph Mhlongo and Mwape Musonda from scoring.

Soon after, Mhlongo was back in the thick of it again, but this time, his attempt flew wide.

Celtic, not to be outdone, gave as good as they got, with Kabelo Dlamini’s effort sailing wide of the target.

But goalkeeper Tignyemb was kept busy as he later had to foil Mhlongo and Musonda again.

With Leopards keeping up the pressure in a bid to get back into the game, Karabo Tshepe also watched in agony as he headed wide of goal.

During the course of the second half, both teams made substitutions to try and galvanise things.

For Leopards, Tshepe and Mhlongo made way and were replaced by Thokozani Sekotlong and Ivan Mahangwahaya. For Celtic, Tebogo Potsane and Menzi Masuku came on for Neo Maema and Dlamini.

But Leopards’ chances of coming away with something from the match were dashed when Khuliso Mudau picked up a second yellow card and was sent for an early shower.

A man down, the Limpopo team found themselves with a mountain to climb, and matters were compounded when Tshwarelo Bereng and Musonda failed to make the most of their scoring opportunities.

And, as so often happens in the game of football, Celtic made Leopards pay by taking a 2-0 lead in the 82nd minute with a goal from substitute Victor Letsoalo.

A minute later it was 3-0 when, again, Letsoalo was at hand to provide the finish and ensure the Bloemfontein side a comfortable victory.

