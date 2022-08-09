Lift off for Arthur Zwane as Kaizer Chiefs beat Maritzburg United

Johannesburg — New Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane promised the Amakhosi faithful that the under-performing Soweto giants will return to "playing the Chiefs way" under his tutelage. After a disheartening start to the new era at Naturena due to an opening weekend defeat to Royal AM away, Zwane's charges welcomed the Chiefs fans back to FNB Stadium in the first home game of the season with a performance that may just see him fulfil his pledge.

Maritzburg United's generosity during this period cannot be discounted, but Chiefs still needed to show a clinical side to their game that has been lacking previously. New boy Ashley du Preez, who joined from Stellenbosch FC during the season break, would already have been feeling the pressure of being at a club of Chiefs' stature after an insipid first outing in the famed gold and black at Royal AM. So, when the ball ricocheted into his path on goal as early as the fourth minute, Du Preez could hardly believe his good fortune and coolly slotted the ball home past Maritzburg goalkeeper King Ndlovu to put Chiefs into the lead with his first goal for the Amakhosi.

Chiefs' high press maintained the pressure on Maritzburg and the visitors from the hills of KwaZulu-Natal faltered again when a poor clearance from Bonginkosi Makume found Keagan Dolly in acres of space and the former Marseille playmaker rifled the ball home. The delight in the stands was palpable with the rising decibels inside the former 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue giving the impression of a much bigger crowd in attendance. After all the pain the Amakhosi faithful have suffered over the past five years, living in the shadow of perennial league winners Mamelodi Sundowns, they could allow themselves to believe that club legend Zwane may possibly lead them back to the promised land.

Maritzburg had their moments on the counter-attack where they may possibly have found a way back into the contest, but either found Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma or the width of woodwork halting their ambitions. Friday Samu was the luckless Maritzburg attacker whose cracking volley shuddered the crossbar, while Bvuma denied Chiefs discard Keegan Ritchie's set-piece attempt with a good diving save. But Chiefs deserved more on a night that could be remembered as the beginning of Zwane’s turnaround, and they were duly rewarded in the dying moments when Mduduzi Shabalala finished off a delightful move from close range to drive the final nail into Maritzburg’s coffin.

