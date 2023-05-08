Like the golden rings on his fingers, Alex ‘Goldfingers’ Shakoane was hard to ignore

Johannesburg — Alex Shakoane’s life as a football administrator resembled the golden rings and necklaces he used to wear with pride — blinding and hard to ignore. The man who got to be famously known as ‘Goldfingers’ was a consummate ‘salesman’ whose role as Mamelodi Sundowns’ public relations officer catapulted him into football celebrity status.

Mamelodi Sundowns is deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of its long serving Communications Manager and staunch supporter, Alex Shakoane.



Alex Shakoane, loved Mamelodi Sundowns immensely and was a loyal servant of football in Mamelodi, Tshwane and the whole of… pic.twitter.com/1Zo3PPAp9t — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 7, 2023 Granted, he had long disappeared into the background thanks to the technological and social media era that rendered the likes of him somewhat redundant. But his death on Sunday following a stroke at the age of 67 is sure to be felt at a time when clubs are finding it hard to attract crowds to the stadiums.

Shakoane, who was among the early employees of Sundowns when it was formed by Dr Bonny Sebotsane in 1970, was the kind of man who could sell ice in Antarctica — his ability to punt his club ahead of matches the stuff of a reporter’s dream in the 80s and 90s. To listen to him talk up his club’s chances of victory, particularly prior to big matches such as cup finals, was mesmerising — Shakoane, speaking with an uncharacteristic twang for one his age, giving commentary on, not only how good his players are going to be, but how they will toy with the opposition so convincingly you’d want to be at the stadium. A true servant of the club, he remained an ever present at Sundowns throughout the numerous ownership changes that the Brazilians have gone through — his loyalty no doubt evident to all the different management.

Back in the 80s and 90s, Shakoane sitting on the sidelines — often resplendent in the club’s tracksuit and sporting a perm — and living every moment of his club’s play became an all too familiar sight. As the football landscape changed and the PROs era died, Shakoane remained at Sundowns while most of his peers disappeared, such was the value, management deployed him into different roles, particularly when dealing with supporters. A huge and highly-influential figure in Mamelodi, he played a key role in maintaining the relationship between the club and their supporters.

Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe said the Motsepe family, the board, the supporters and all its members and stakeholders would mourn the passing of Shakoane, whom they all loved dearly. “Bra Alex’s life was all about Mamelodi Sundowns, and we will miss his unique contributions and larger than life personality.” Safa president Danny Jordaan was among those who sent his condolences to the Shakoane family and remembered him as a “colourful, well-spoken and very likeable character”.

“A huge void in South African football has been created by his death. He was an iconic figure, loved by football fans and we are deeply saddened by the passing away of this bubbly giant.” The family is yet to release details of Shakoane’s funeral. @Tshiliboy