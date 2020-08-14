Lions of the North feeling bullish ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

By Xilombe Mathye JOHANNESBURG - The Lion of the North have nothing to fear, and that includes Mamelodi Sundowns, according to their captain Mothobi Mvala. Highlands Park are set to face the 12-times league winners in their first Absa Premiership match following the PSL’s restart on Friday night at the Dobsonville Stadium (kickoff 6pm). But Highlands Park will have to put in extra effort, hoping that their training has helped them with dust off the cobwebs, as the Brazilians have already had a taste of on-field action - twice - since football returned. “Tomorrow is going to be a big test for us, which we need to pass, because we haven’t played in a while ... we’ve only been playing amongst ourselves,” said Mvala.

Even so, Mvala and his teammates, the skippper revealed, are feeling more excited than threatened by Sundowns.

“There is no fear. We are just excited that we are going back to the field, it is what we have been waiting for,” said Mvala.

“(Sundowns) have picked up momentum. So they will come with everything they have and we will also come with everything we have because we have been training and we are ready.”

Sundowns were held to a goalless draw by rivals, Orlando Pirates on Tuesday evening.

Should Highlands Park defeat the Tshwane giants, it will go a long way to securing themselves a spot in the lucrative Top 8.

“Winning this match will give us more confidence. We have looked at our history and we have never beaten them, so I hope tomorrow things will change,” said Mvala.

IOL Sport