LISTEN: Why are stadiums still empty when people are smoking and having sex? asks Benni McCarthy

Durban — AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has called on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to welcome fans back to stadia. Usuthu will play against Raja Casablanca in a CAF Champions League game at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday in front of 2000 fans.

Football fans have not been allowed into stadiums for DStv Premiership games since the country went into level 5 lockdown back in March 2020. The Durban club’s coach McCarthy feels that even this number is not significant, especially as many leagues worldwide have now allowed fans to attend games in pre-pandemic numbers. McCarthy questioned whether it is really worth it allowing fans at stadiums if their numbers have to be limited to just 2000.

“Why 2000? The rest of the world had been in full swing for one year. We party, we go out, clubbing ... People are smoking and having full on sex but there are still no fans in the stadium,” bemoaned McCarthy.

Meanwhile, McCarthy has also called on his club to sign Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu. The 30-year-old is currently a free-agent after parting ways with Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv. “He (Xulu) asked our technical team if it was possible for him to train and keep himself fit because of the situation in Israel and he does not have a team. “We were happy to assist him as we know the standard of our training and the quality. Everyone started to talk because they saw Xulu. He’s not even an AmaZulu player but he has the natural leadership qualities of talking, dictating and telling players where to come or go,” said McCarthy.

