Long break has given SuperSport United time to work on their weaknesses
SuperSport United have not played for nearly a month since their last match against Stellenbosch FC.
While this time was used productively to "work on our shortcomings", according to captain Ronwen Williams, the squad also went off on a team building exercise where they were placed into groups and needed to work together to build a Formula One car from cardbox materials.
While this might seem frivolous to some, the idea was to rekindle the spirit within the Matsatsantsa squad that seemed to be lacking prior to the extended break.
"Obviously it's been a long time since we played, but that's given us time to work on our shortcomings. Obviously we didnt play that well in the month of March, so it gave us enough time to work on our weaknesses and polish up our good things," Williams said.
"It was nice initiative from the club and technical team to take us out there. Just to take our mind off. It was a team building exercise and it helped us. It brought the spirit and morale back. We had a wonderful time. Previously such things have done us good, so hopefully this time too. "
SuperSport travel south this weekend to face an equally desperate Cape Town City side that are also eager to arrest a slide that has seen them not achieve an outright victory in eight matches.
Ironically, SuperSport's last win was against City when they defeated Jan Olde Riekerink's team 2-1 at home back in February. Williams believes these positive memories will stand them in good stead on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium.
"They not easy, especially at home. They play very good football and they believe in what they do. But in saying that, we beat them two months ago," Williams said.
"They going through a rough patch as well as us. It's going to be a challenge we know how to beat them, so we just need to focus and stick to the game plan and I'm sure everything will be good for us."
IOL Sport