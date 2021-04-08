Long break has given SuperSport United time to work on their weaknesses

SuperSport United have not played for nearly a month since their last match against Stellenbosch FC.

While this time was used productively to "work on our shortcomings", according to captain Ronwen Williams, the squad also went off on a team building exercise where they were placed into groups and needed to work together to build a Formula One car from cardbox materials.

While this might seem frivolous to some, the idea was to rekindle the spirit within the Matsatsantsa squad that seemed to be lacking prior to the extended break.

"Obviously it's been a long time since we played, but that's given us time to work on our shortcomings. Obviously we didnt play that well in the month of March, so it gave us enough time to work on our weaknesses and polish up our good things," Williams said.

"It was nice initiative from the club and technical team to take us out there. Just to take our mind off. It was a team building exercise and it helped us. It brought the spirit and morale back. We had a wonderful time. Previously such things have done us good, so hopefully this time too. "