LOOK: AmaZulu’s Benni McCarthy is already in the Dezemba 18 area

Durban — The upcoming Durban derby between league newcomers Royal AM and AmaZulu at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban promises to be one of the most intense Durban derbies in years. While Royal AM coach John Maduka expressed his regret that fans won’t get to watch the much anticipated game live in attendance, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy gave a glimpse into the less serious side of his character by turning up to the press conference clad in a white T-shirt and shorts.

McCarthy appears to be getting ready for the December holidays and summer. ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy declares himself ’the special one’, says he’d be ’Thomas Tuchel of SA’ if AmaZulu were rich At the press conference, the Usuthu coach also joked that Royal AM coach Maduka is one of the few in the league that he enjoys a good relationship with.

Royal AM have been one of the league’s surprise packages this season as they enter the game in third spot on the log and four points ahead of AmaZulu who are eighth, having won just three league games so far.

Meanwhile, McCarthy admitted that he is frustrated with his team’s regular draws but does not see a valid reason to panic as yet. “We’ve only lost two games in the league. I don’t need to panic and don’t need emergency meetings. We are drawing a lot which is a massive pain but there are teams above us in the league that have lost more times,” he said. @eshlinv