Look away Kaizer Chiefs fans ... My blood is green and white, says Arthur Zwane on AmaZulu allegiance

Though he spent most of his playing and coaching career at Kaizer Chiefs, new AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane has pledged his allegiance to his new club. Zwane spent a decade playing for Chiefs from 2000 to 2010, during which he racked up almost 200 appearances for the AmaKhosi.

Returning to Chiefs in 2021 as an assistant, he took up the head position after a period in charge as interim coach. But after a poor 2022/2023 league campaign which saw Chiefs finish way down in 10th on the log, Zwane was swiftly shown the door at Naturena.

Arthur Zwane opens up about the co coaching relationship with Vusumuzi Vilakazi at @AmaZuluFootball @GagasiFMSports | #CarlingKnockout pic.twitter.com/3wagQN29QD — Ayanda Nyuswa (@atnyuswa) October 17, 2024 Forging a new path Zwane was recently hired by AmaZulu, in place of previous coach Pablo Martin after he had made a bad start to the new Betway Premiership season with three losses from as many games.

Hoping to be a catalyst for change at AmaZulu, which he represented briefly in the 1997/1998 season, Zwane is eager to take on the new challenge. “Thank God that I’m alive and kicking up to this day and I’m given the opportunity by the club [AmaZulu],” Zwane told SportsBoom. On Martin, who did not make it far into the current season before leaving the club, Zwane said he will have to investigate what went wrong for his predecessor to avoid making the same mistakes.

“Firstly, we need to obviously check what transpired. What led to us as a club losing those three games and trying to rectify that as soon as possible,” Zwane said. “Secondly, we need to make sure that we have the right balance in grinding those results out as well. I looked at the squad today and the quality on the field. Right now, it’s a case of motivating the players.” Zwane will share the head coaching duties alongside Vusimuzi ‘Kanu’ Vilakazi.

“Special thanks to the president and obviously the board, in playing a role as well in making sure that this team becomes a force. I’m excited to work with coach Kanu, we’ve come a long way.” On matters of loyalty, Zwane insisted he felt a strong connection with AmaZulu. “My younger brother as well, at some stage he was playing for two seasons. That alone tells you that our blood is also green and white.