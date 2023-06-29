LOOK: EFF’s Floyd Shivambu part of the fans questioning Molefi Ntseki appointment as Kaizer Chiefs coach

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs Football Club appear to have instigated an uproar from the club’s fanbase after announcing Molefi Ntseki as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2022/2023 season. While some were pleased to see movement from the club, another section of the Amakhosi fanbase was left disgruntled as they denounced the appointment of the former Bafana Bafana boss.

The radical followers of Amakhosi, some famous ones too, took to various social media platforms to voice their unhappiness on the club’s recent selection. The Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president, Floyd Shivambu was one of the first to question Amakhosi by stating: “Does Molefi Ntseki have Premier level Coaching experience and achievements or is it an appointment of"faith "? The mighty Amakhosi will revolve in the same space of mediocrity and inconsistency if the appointment is just a gesture of “faith”. Football’s a scientific sport,” he wrote on his twitter account.

Meanwhile entertainment industry figures like L’vovo Derrango, Dumi Mkokstad, and Bonang Matheba could laugh out of confusion in reaction to the club’s latest move. Another known Chiefs supporter in social media circles did not mince his words as he suggested the owners of the club had long placed their own benefits ahead of the Naturena-based club. “Guys, I have no time to be angry at Kaizer Chiefs management whose primary concern is to ensure that their dinner table has Woolies rainbow Trout for breakfast every morning of their lives,” wrote Sgadi28.

Amakhosi’s decision to promote Ntseki from the club's Head of Development sees an adjustment within the club’s technical team. Arthur Zwane will return to his previous post of assistant coach alongside Dillon Sheppard. Ntseki becomes the seventh head coach appointment in five years at the Naturena-based club and will immediately take over the reins in the 2023/2024 season.

The 53-year-old mentor, is no stranger to the pressures of a high-stakes job having been the South African national team coach between 2019 and 2021. Before being appointed as head coach of Bafana Bafana, Ntseki served as the national team assistant coach and the national Under-17 coach. Chiefs have been linked with several high-profile coaches in recent weeks and are said to have held unsuccessful negotiations with Tunisian-born Nasreddine Nabi.

The club were also said to have had an interest in luring Manqoba Mngqithi from Mamelodi Sundowns while the prospect of a ‘free’ Pitso Mosimane toiled on the minds of fans who would've welcomed him with open arms. Therefore it comes as no surprise that the most radical fanbase in the country have little faith in ending their eight-year trophy drought under Ntseki.