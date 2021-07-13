SportSoccerPsl
FILE Lucky Lekgwathi during his time at Orlando Pirates. Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
LOOK: Former Orlando Pirates star Lucky Lekgwathi's restaurant looted in Soweto

By Herman Gibbs Time of article published 1h ago

CAPE TOWN - The 'Grootman' restaurant owned by former Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi was left in ruins after it was destroyed and pillaged by looters in Kliptown, Soweto, on Monday.

The 44-year-old Lekgwathi, a former Pirates captain, took to social media to show what was left of the eatery, which he opened barely three months ago. In one post, Lekgwathi throws up his hands in despair and declares: "I leave everything to the Almighty God" after seeing the eatery reduced to a burnt-out shell.

Moments after Lekgwathi's posts appeared, many on social media expressed shock and outrage. One sympathetic user said: "Lucky Lekgwathi was only trying to make a living".

At the height of his career, Pirates fans affectionately referred to him as ‘Captain my Captain’. He was a member of the South African team that lifted the Cosafa Cup (2002). He has 14 Bafana Bafana caps.

The restaurant's name 'Grootman' was the nickname given to him by Pirates supporters after he retired and was considered to be a senior person in society. He was Pirates' longest-serving captain.

Lekgwathi said the looters cleaned out the premises and stole stock, furniture, machines and computers.

He said the setback was also devastating for the Soweto people who were employed at the restaurant.

