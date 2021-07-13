LOOK: Former Orlando Pirates star Lucky Lekgwathi's restaurant looted in Soweto

CAPE TOWN - The 'Grootman' restaurant owned by former Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi was left in ruins after it was destroyed and pillaged by looters in Kliptown, Soweto, on Monday. The 44-year-old Lekgwathi, a former Pirates captain, took to social media to show what was left of the eatery, which he opened barely three months ago. In one post, Lekgwathi throws up his hands in despair and declares: "I leave everything to the Almighty God" after seeing the eatery reduced to a burnt-out shell.

Lucky Lekgwathi's restaurant is not even three months old. Now is in complete and utter ruin. Tomorrow when he's struggling, the same people who ruined his business and his livelihood will say he wasted his money when he was playing football. pic.twitter.com/ek0euPlyUb — A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) July 12, 2021 Moments after Lekgwathi's posts appeared, many on social media expressed shock and outrage. One sympathetic user said: "Lucky Lekgwathi was only trying to make a living". At the height of his career, Pirates fans affectionately referred to him as ‘Captain my Captain’. He was a member of the South African team that lifted the Cosafa Cup (2002). He has 14 Bafana Bafana caps. Opened in April this year, today it was looted and damaged.



Lucky Lekgwathi was only trying to make a living. pic.twitter.com/ZLmH9gnrlx — Mpiyom’bango Ndwandwe (@Mbango_Ndwandwe) July 12, 2021 The restaurant's name 'Grootman' was the nickname given to him by Pirates supporters after he retired and was considered to be a senior person in society. He was Pirates' longest-serving captain.

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi opened his eating place few months ago 💔 pic.twitter.com/WU1OWELMtv — #NativeOfBelaBela (@tsheko2020) July 12, 2021 Lekgwathi said the looters cleaned out the premises and stole stock, furniture, machines and computers. He said the setback was also devastating for the Soweto people who were employed at the restaurant. REGISTER A HOLLYWOOD BETS ACCOUNT HERE AND GET A R25 SIGN UP BONUS