LOOK: It’s official! City of Joburg think Kaizer Chiefs are rubbish!

Johannesburg - In a bizarre moment of madness, the City of Joburg took a very public dig at Kaizer Chiefs with a thoughtless tweet on Monday. The City of Joburg tweeted: “Now that we've recovered from the weekend that was, remember to throw your litter in the bin”, along with a picture of a piece of Kaizer Chiefs fan gear sticking out of a rubbish bin. The Kaizer Chiefs logo was clearly visible.

Story continues below Advertisement

The original tweet was later deleted by City of Joburg. The following images are screenshots of the tweets before they were deleted.

The timing of the tweet is also strange since Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium over the weekend. The win took the AmaKhosi ahead of the Buccaneers on the Premiership table to fourth spot, so the ridicule directed at them from the City of Joburg just doesn’t make sense. The Kaizer Chiefs twitter account quite rightly didn’t let the tweet slide and responded: “Disappointing...we are part of the City of Joburg…” Instead of apologising for their tweet, City of Joburg doubled down, saying: Siyadlala nje, lighten up. Bunch of winners. You make Joburg great!

Story continues below Advertisement

In front of a packed FNB Stadium for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Soweto Derby welcomed fans back to the Calabash in Johannesburg. Chiefs by all accounts dominated proceedings, but it was a moment of magic from Yusuf Maart midway through the second period which saw him score an amazing goal from inside his own half to seal the win.

Story continues below Advertisement

Clearly not impressed by the win, the City of Joburg showed a real lack of tact and awareness in the search of clicks on Monday morning. With the initial tweet posted at 7.19am, it took over four hours for the City of Joburg to issue an apology to Kaizer Chiefs. @Golfhackno1