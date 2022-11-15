Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

LOOK: Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune graduates at 35

FILE - Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs recently received a qualification. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Published 4h ago

Johannesburg - Itumeleng Khune was one of the PSL players that graduated from the Player Transition Programme at Gordon Institute of Business Science on Monday.

Over the years, the football fraternity has been appalled by former professional footballers who struggle to cope after hanging up their boots.

And that’s why the PSL together with sponsors MultiChoice joined hands this year to try and help players secure their life after football by introducing certain personnel to the PTP.

After months of taking lessons, preparing when their football careers end, the GIBS produced their first set of graduates from the PTP on Monday afternoon.

The PSL took to their social media platforms to congratulate the class of 2022, posting a photo of some of the graduates who posed alongside MultiChoice and PSL bosses Calvo Mawela and Irvin Khoza.

“CONGRATULATIONS to the 2022 PSL Player Transition Programme graduates who were honoured earlier today at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Johannesburg,” the PSL tweeted.

“The course was introduced earlier this year by PSL and @MultiChoiceGRP, and was specifically designed by GIBS to equip, and empower PSL players with the necessary knowledge and skills to find careers off the field after they retire.”

One of the notable graduates from the initiative was the Kaizer Chiefs captain Khune who’s at the twilight of his career having turned 35 years in June.

This was Khune's first notable graduation, having previously been reported that he wasn't able to get far with his education due to various struggles.

Taking to his Twitter account, Khune posted pictures from his graduation day, captioning the tweet: “This is a reminder to stop and just enjoy the moment.”

Some of Khune’s classmates include teammate Zitha Kwinika, Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela and Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Kennedy Mweene.

It might not be long before Khune graduates again as he’s shown that he’s preparing for life after football after he recently took part in a Safa/Fifa goalkeeper coaching course.

@MihlaliBaleka

