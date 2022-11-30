LOOK: Mamelodi Sundowns not wasting any time - back to training already!

Johannesburg - Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have been setting trends and records for nearly a decade now and they continue to as they were spotted back at their training base already, a month away from their next fixture. The Brazilians closed out the first round of the domestic season in first place on the DStv Premiership log, with an outstanding record of nine wins in 12 league matches while scoring 24 goals and conceding only five.

Story continues below Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs don't need to find another striker - ex-AmaKhosi defender Bongani Zungu, Rivaldo Coetzee, Sipho Mbule and sensational youngster Cassius Mailula have already been spotted at their Chloorkop training facility as they begin their preparations for the resumption of the second half of the season. Ka bo Yellow, although sitting pretty on top of the table and on course to defend their league crown, did not (by their standards) make the best start, losing two and drawing one of the 12 league matches so far, and were knocked out of the MTN8 at the semi-final stage by Orlando Pirates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamelodi Sundowns F.C (@sundownsfc) Their shaky start to the campaign prompted the Sundowns board to make some alterations to the technical team with Rulani Mokwena becoming the club's new sole head coach, assisted by Steve Komphela, while Manqoba Mngqithi slots into the senior coach role.

Story continues below Advertisement

Exonerated Kudakwashe Mahachi still a 'broken man' after attempted murder charge acquittal The Buccaneers will provide their first competitive test upon the resumption of the league on December 31. @ScribeSmiso

Story continues below Advertisement