LOOK: Maritzburg United’s Travis Graham apologises after loss to Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg – Maritzburg United's midfielder Travis Graham has offered a heartfelt apology after being red-carded during his team’s 2-0 Nedbank Cup loss to Kaizer Chiefs on Friday.

Chiefs cruised into the last 16 of the competition on Friday night after beating the Team of Choice in extra time, thanks to goals from their strikers in either half. Christian Saile scored in the first half of the extra time, before Ashley Du Preez scored in the second, ensuring that the team kept their trophy hopes alive.

Sorry. — Travis Graham (@travisxgraham) February 10, 2023 Chiefs should have capitalised earlier, though, as they played the second half of normal time against 10 men after Graham was red-carded by referee Abongile Tom in the first stanza. Tom showed Graham his second yellow card after he fouled Mduduzi Shabalala, who was through on goal in the first half.

The Team of Choice captain, though, felt that he let the team down and took to social media to apologise for the red card after the loss.

“I would like to apologise to the club, coaches, teammates and the blue army supporters for my actions tonight. I take full responsibility for letting us down tonight,” he said. “Sorry.” ALSO READ: One more PSL side destined for Nedbank Cup scrapheap by the time Stellies - Swallows clash ends

Graham will miss his team’s visit to Orlando Pirates on Friday as they continue their efforts to climb up on the log, where they are currently 15th and three points adrift of bottom-placed Marumo Gallants. Coach Fadlu Davids, though, will feel they can beat his former club, which let him go after failing to win a trophy or finish in the top three last season. AmaZulu coach Romain Folz cries foul over Nedbank Cup interruption