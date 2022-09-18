LOOK: New Kaizer Chiefs man Caleb Bimenyimana celebrates goal by lifting skull and crossbones

Durban - Burundian international Caleb Bimenyimana scored his first two goals for Kaizer Chiefs as they defeated Supersport United on Saturday evening at the FNB Stadium. Bimenyimana, the latest arrival of numerous signings made by Chiefs in the off-season had an impressive showing in his first start for the club, capped by goals on opposite sides of half-time.

However his celebration for one of his goals unleashed wide spread light hearted controversy as he appeared to lift the skull and crossbones normally associated with Chiefs' eternal rivals Orlando Pirates. The 24-year-old sent social media into a complete frenzy as football fans throughout the nation quickly picked up on this grave error and made suggestions on the striker's confusion on which side of Soweto he might belong. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6EodRLMiuZ — Kedi (@kdee_Naks) September 17, 2022 The colossal Bimenyimana had shown little bits of what he could provide coach Arthur Zwane and this Chiefs side in the two substitute appearances he made prior to this match against Matsatsantsa.

He did however hand Amakhosi fans with great excitement in the 70 minutes he was on the pitch before getting stretched off after picking up an apparent muscle injury. Bimenyimana will be expected to continue his rich vein of form after the international break and he continues to work on his combinations with Zwane's most important players like Ashley Du Preez, Keagan Dolly and Kgaogelo Sekgota. The Amakhosi will next be in action in the MTN8 where they'll tackle AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on the 1st of October.

