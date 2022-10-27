LOOK: Orlando Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng too hot to handle

Johannesburg - It is true what they say about hiring the right actor for the right movie. The script of Orlando Pirates' flying winger Monnapule Saleng is one very few would've written. The 24-year-old Saleng has taken the 2022/23 campaign by storm, producing a consistent streak of high quality and high profile performances, reaffirming Pirates coach Jose Riveiro's decision to hand him his chance.

Saleng’s eye-catching performances have endeared him to the Buccaneers faithful in recent weeks, his moments of incredible skill also capturing the hearts of the 'Kasi football' section of all supporters. The likes of Mamelodi Sundowns trio Andile Jali, Aubrey Modiba and Rushine de Reuck were all victims of Saleng's trickery in their recent MTN8 semi-final, all left for dead as he powered Pirates to the final.

As the 2020/21 National First Division (NFD) top scorer, while with Free State Stars, he earned his move to the Sea Robbers at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign. However, he was deemed too inexperienced and sent out on loan to Swallows FC. Such is his confidence, Saleng has always felt he could compete for a starting berth at Pirates, previously stating that he didn't need to go on loan in the previous campaign and he seems to be backing his words now, keeping the likes of Kabelo Dlamini and Vincent Pule out of the team.

Saleng's raw speed, dribbling ability and direct play make him a nightmare to play against when defending 1v1, which does not bode well for Pirates’ upcoming opponents.

