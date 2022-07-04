Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, July 4, 2022

LOOK: Twitter buzzes as Cape Town Spurs announce signing of 'Roberto Firmino'

FILE - Liverool’s Roberto Firmino in action. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Published 31m ago

Cape Town — Cape Town Spurs announced the signing of Roberto Firmino lookalike Maurice Finck on Monday.

The centre-back moves across from the South of Cape Town to the North after having previously played for Santos.

While little is known about the youngster to the South African football fan community at large, he has attracted the interest of many due to his resemblance to Liverpool striker Firmino.

“Please, is that Firmino’s junior brother,” stated Twitter user @Lutherkingjnr11.

Meanwhile, user @Real_MonwaVocal stated, “Why did I think it’s Firmino”.

Spurs will be hoping that Finck can help to take them to another level. The club which was previously known as Ajax Cape Town finished 14th in the second-tier last season.

The club has not tasted top-flight action since 2018 when it was relegated after having fielded Tendai Ndoro despite the player having been ineligible.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport

Cape TownPSLGladAfrica ChampionshipSoccerLiverpoolTwitter

Eshlin Vedan