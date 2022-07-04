LOOK: Twitter buzzes as Cape Town Spurs announce signing of 'Roberto Firmino'

Cape Town — Cape Town Spurs announced the signing of Roberto Firmino lookalike Maurice Finck on Monday. The centre-back moves across from the South of Cape Town to the North after having previously played for Santos.

While little is known about the youngster to the South African football fan community at large, he has attracted the interest of many due to his resemblance to Liverpool striker Firmino. Welcome to the club, Maurice Finck ✍️#CapeTownSpurs #UrbanWarriors #MotsepeFoundationChampionship #OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/ijJnuyC37M — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) July 4, 2022 “Please, is that Firmino’s junior brother,” stated Twitter user @Lutherkingjnr11. Meanwhile, user @Real_MonwaVocal stated, “Why did I think it’s Firmino”.

If you can bring Firmino it means you can also bring CR7🤷🏾‍♂️ — Ndaba (@nhlangu1) July 4, 2022 Spurs will be hoping that Finck can help to take them to another level. The club which was previously known as Ajax Cape Town finished 14th in the second-tier last season. Robby Ghamino 🥲😅🤣 — Yusuf (@cachalia) July 4, 2022 The club has not tasted top-flight action since 2018 when it was relegated after having fielded Tendai Ndoro despite the player having been ineligible. @eshlinv

