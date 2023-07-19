LOOK: You must be joking ... Chippa United post job ad for a left back with international experience

Chippa United have once again taken the road less travelled as they advertised a post for the left-back position ahead of the next season. Chippa has always been a centre of controversy when it comes to the sacking and firing of coaches, but they took their controversial acts up a notch with their latest developments on Tuesday.

📣Calling All Football Enthusiasts!🌶️🔥Chippa United is looking to recruit a left-back! Submit your player profile to [email protected] pic.twitter.com/1bwTPmYnMC — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) July 19, 2023 PSL clubs and coaches have always prided themselves in scouting for their own players, insisting that they monitor talents who fit their style of play. That feat has also been influenced by modern scouting methods. But Chippa has once again decided against conforming to ‘normal’ standards calling on players to ‘apply’ for the left-back position instead.

“Chippa United is excited to announce that we are on the lookout for an exceptional left back to join our esteemed team,” the club said in a statement titled: Calling All Football Enthusiasts! “Here are the key qualities we value: “ - Height: ideally above 1.8 meters.

“ - Age: 19 – 28. “ - Experience: background in top-flight football. “ - Playing style: box-to-box capabilities.”

And while the qualities apply to both locals and internationals, foreigners must additionally “have at least 10 international caps for his country”. Players who possess these qualities have been asked to send their profile to the club's scouting team at [email protected] Coach Morgan Mammila has a tough ask of ensuring the club avoid another relegation scramble next season. So, whether or not, the advertising of positions will aid that bid, remains to be seen.