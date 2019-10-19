The Buccaneers have endured turbulent times since Rhulani Mokwena took over the coaching reigns.
Under the tenure of Mokwena, they have already been bundled out of both the Caf Champions League and the MTN8.
The Soweto giants haven’t tasted success in the past five years, Pirates last winning a trophy when they lifted the Nedbank Cup in 2014.
This much Thembinkosi Lorch understands. The PSL Footballer of the Year winner last season admits that his triumph was pretty shallow given the club’s failure to win silverware.