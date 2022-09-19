Losing in the last minute is a hard pill to swallow, says AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter

Cape Town - AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter felt that his side deserved more but conceded that the score was a fair reflection of the game after his troops lost 1-0 against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon.

“It was a close encounter. The result is a fair reflection of the game. It could have gone either way. Our tactical discipline from both teams was strong. There was not much tactical difference. They have the best players in South Africa and some good players from outside South Africa. That was the difference. Tactically, we went toe to toe with them,” said Truter.

𝗠𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗟𝗢𝗗𝗜 𝗦𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡𝗦 𝗣𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗢𝗙𝗙 𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗕 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 🟨



They are now five points clear in the #DStvPrem standings 📈 pic.twitter.com/k2jcHa5KXE — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 18, 2022

Under Truter, Usuthu have developed a reputation for mentally frustrating opponents while allowing them to keep hold of the ball and then punishing them on counter attacks. That once again looked to be the case against Sundowns. Masandawana had 64% ball possession in the game but could only muster one goal. There were also a few times in the game where Usuthu did breach the Sundowns defence before goalkeeper Ronwen Williams came to the rescue of the home side.

“We had three shots on target early which we should have turned into goals. We got sucker punched with the late goal. We had a good claim for a penalty which the referee did not give. It was a very good game for us between two good teams. I just feel that to lose with the last kick of the game is a bit hard to swallow but we have to move on,” said Truter.