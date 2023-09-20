Lucas Ribeiro scores again as Mamelodi Sundowns overcome Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns are going about search for a seventh title in a row in style as they equalled an 18-year-old record on hostile ground on Wednesday. At a sold-out Orlando Stadium, Sundowns beat title rivals Orlando Pirates 1-0 to stretch their unbeaten run to 31 matches in the league, levelling Kaizer Chiefs’ record in 2005.

It wasn’t only a result that saw the Brazilians extend their winning run to seven matches in a row in the league since the start, but that also matched another Chiefs’ record from 2014. And having done that, Sundowns have more reason to believe they can beat Amakhosi in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final at home on Saturday. The match is still tied at 1-1. Pirates, meanwhile, have now lost to Sundowns in the last six league matches and will want to get back to winning the MTN8 semi-final second leg against Stellenbosch at this ground on Sunday. They lead 2-1.

But with Pirates tipped to knock Sundowns off their perch for the title, this match offered a perfect platform to exhibit those aspirations given the home ground advantage. But Sundowns were not going to just give up on their perfect start in the league. After all, there were a few records to equal in this match – which they duly did. And boy, the Brazilians ensured that they burst into life from the outset, as Lucas Ribeiro scored his fifth league goal – which also proved to be the winner - from the penalty spot on the ninth minute.

Ribeiro converted after Sphephelo Baloni, who was making his first league start for the club, brought down Themba Zwane, who seemed to be offside prior to receiving the ball, inside the box. Baloni was the notable change in Pirates’ regular starting Xl replacing the suspended Phillip Ndlondlo, while Sundowns notable inclusion was Sipho Mbule in the midfield as well. But while the game expected to open, with both sides going at each other after that goal, it wasn’t to be as Sundowns showed their sheer class and cohesion instead.

The Brazilians’ trio Teboho Mokoena, Rivaldo Coetzee and Marcelo Allende won every second in the midfield to the frustration of the Ghost who jeered every ball lost. Granted Sundowns dominated, but they didn’t make notable entries into Pirates’ box, resulting in the tussle making the match handful for referee Masixole Bambiso. Following a string of warranted and unwarranted calls – including the penalty – Bambiso was made to work more for his paycheque on the stroke of the interval.

A well weighted pass from Pirates’ half found Lepasa who controlled well in the air before Ronwen Williams reprimanded him in his tracks with a collision, resulting in a foul for the hosts. And instead of flashing out a red card for the Sundowns keeper, Bambiso showed yellow to the irk of assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi who was shown red by the whistle blower for remonstration. Behind, Pirates started the second half with more vagour, with the half-time replacement of Relebohile Mofokeng with Deon Hotto spurring the Bucs on.