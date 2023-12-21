He has also attracted interest from abroad. The Scottish media reported that Scottish giants Celtic were tracking his progress. There have also been reports that English outfit Leeds United are keeping an eye on his development. On Friday evening, Spurs will unleash him against AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium (7.30pm kick-off), and KZN fans will have a chance to see one of the country’s finest talents in action. Sean Connor, Cape Town Spurs’ technical director, said he had to guard against having too much pressure placed on the youngster.

Although he has had a few outings in the Premiership, he still trains with the DStv Diski Challenge team. With a few more outings in the Premiership, Baartman could establish himself as one of the best attackers in the country. Spurs captain Clayton Daniels is excited about Baartman’s inclusion in the team at a time when the players are aware that the side is in dire need of points.

He said a positive mindset would help to team to achieve a positive result against Usuthu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow. “We know our situation, and it is not like our opponents are running all over us,” said Daniels.

“We must take the field with a positive mindset, and that will set the platform to collect maximum points. “Every game we play is like a cup game for us because of our position. Playing at the famous Moses Mabhida Stadium will help to raise our game.”

Spurs goalkeeper Neil Boshoff said the time has come for the club to turn their season around. After 14 Premiership matches, the Urban Warriors have three points and are rock-bottom of the 16-team log. “Everyone knows our position, and therefore the points are of utmost importance,” said Boshoff, who will enjoy support on the stands because he is a KZN product.