Luvuyo Memela and Moeneeb Joseph headline list of players and coaches released by AmaZulu

Durban — Luvuyo Memela is one of 15 players confirmed to be on their way out of AmaZulu FC following a season of huge uncertainty and redirection. While the exits of Zambian Clifford Mulenga Thapelo Xoki had been confirmed in recent weeks, Usuthu on Thursday afternoon released a list made up of the likes of crowd favourite Xola Mlambo, Hendrick Ekstein and Thabo Qalinge.

The most controversial name on that list however was that of Kaizer Chiefs bound Siyethemba Sithebe. The dreadlock midfield dynamo hasn't appeared for AmaZulu after his desire to leave for Naturena was met with disgruntlement in the Usuthu camp. “Tapelo Xoki has been acquired by Orlando Pirates while Sithebe has opted to not extend his contract with AmaZulu. As for the others, the club decided not to renew their contracts in view of our endeavours to rebuild for success in the forthcoming 2022/2023,” said club President Sandile Zungu. The Durban based club recently tied down coach Brandon Truter on a two year contract and are determined to reinforce his squad ahead of the new season with changes already made in his technical team.

We will announce the names of at least eight players who will be joining Usuthu in the coming days. The club can also confirm the departure of assistant coach Vasili Manousakis and goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs. “We would like to thank all the players and the afore-mentioned members of the technical team for their service and wish them the best in their future endeavours.” List of AmaZulu players released:

1. Neil Boshoff 2. Tapelo Xoki 3. Xola Mlambo

4. Luvuyo Memela 5. Philani Zulu 6. Limbikani Mzava

7. Tsepo Masilela 8. Kgotso Moleko 9. Henrick Ekstein

10. Abraham Majok 11. Thabo Qalinge 12. Siphelele Mthembu

13. Andre de Jong 14. Augustine Mulenga 15. Siyethemba Sithebe