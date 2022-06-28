Mabhuti Khenyeza, Vusumuzi Vilakazi to co-coach Golden Arrows on a permanent basis

Durban - Golden Arrows announced that Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi will remain in charge on a permanent basis after taking over in an interim period last season. "We are happy to announce that coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhudi Khenyeza will continue to take charge of the team as co coaches heading into the new season," the club said on their Twitter account.

The pair took over from Lehlohonolo Seema last season after a string of indifferent results, the worst and last of them an embarrassing 6-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns. In the final six matches the duo took charge of last season, they managed two wins, three draws and just one loss, missing out on a top eight position on the final day by goal difference. Both Khenyeza and Vilakazi are viewed as 'sons' of the Durban based club following their representation of the club during their playing days and later going onto coach in the Arrows' junior structures.

Abafana Bes'thende had their best season under coach Mandla Ncikazi in the 2020/2021 season, finishing in an impressive 4th place just three points off African football qualification. However such is the nature of the club, they were ransacked by the bigger club's, losing both Ncikazi and key midfield maestro Neverdie Makhubela to Orlando Pirates, forcing the club to rebuild under new leadership and to find a new 'core'. It appears the club has opted for the tried and tested pair of Khenyeza and Vilakazi, individuals that understand the culture and ideologies that run the club.

