Magerman 'mustn't follow the crowd' at Mamelodi Sundowns

DURBAN - Bafana Bafana midfielder Keagan Dolly has warned Grant Margeman about the dangers that come with the fame and fortune of donning the colours of Mamelodi Sundowns. Dolly has walked the path that Margeman is about to embark on. Just as Dolly did in 2015, 21-year-old Margeman, who has been on top of his game in the last three seasons, has also decided to leave Ajax Cape Town, at the end of this campaign, to join the Brazilians. With this in mind, Dolly offered some sage advice to the up-and-coming midfielder. “In terms of Grant, I had an opportunity to spend time with him when I was with the (national) Under-23 squad in the Cosafa Cup camp in Durban (last year), and he is a good boy,” said Dolly. “He is a very talented player. We spoke about Sundowns. All I told him was that in order to survive in Johannesburg, you have to go there with a plan.” Dolly was a hit during his time with Sundowns, even though he had previously come under widespread criticism for his decision to join the Brazilians.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were also interested in capturing Dolly’s services at the time. When he opted not to join Chiefs, many thought it would be the end of his career, but he defied those predictions, however.

He became vital to Sundowns, contributing immensely to their 2016 Caf Champions League triumph. And it was his exploits in that tournament which earned him his move to France, where he is currently on the books of Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier, a year later.

Several injuries have stifled Dolly’s growth with La Paillade, however, and he has made only 10 appearances for the club since September 2018.

Nevertheless, Margeman will be hoping to emulate Dolly at Sundowns by making an instant and enduring impact at the club.

“You don’t have to follow the crowd. You don’t have to hang out with so-called big-name players. I said to him, ‘if you know what you want and if you want to succeed in a big team, be yourself’,” Dolly said.

For now, Margeman still has unfinished business with Ajax. The Urban Warriors are at the summit of the GladAfrica Championship and before all sporting activities were brought to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they were leading the first division by seven points - well on their way to winning the league and with it automatic promotion to the PSL.

Margeman will be vital for the Ajax in their bid to return to the top flight, after which he can truly start focusing on his upcoming Sundowns career.

“As I said, I told him not to follow the crowd, work hard and stay at home. That worked for me when I was at Sundowns. I had a relationship with (coach) Pitso (Mosimane) and he always told me that I have to look after myself off the field. I also told Grant the same thing,” Dolly concluded.



