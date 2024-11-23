Magesi FC rocks SA football with brilliant Carling Knockout Cup final win over Mamelodi Sundowns

But this Magesi team, who beat MTN8 winners Orlando Pirates in the round of 16, absorbed all the pressure in first half, before scoring two second-half goals to become the first newly-promoted team to win South Africa’s version of the League Cup. Sundowns went into halftime 1-0 in the lead and cruising after Iqraam Rayners gave them the lead in the 36th minute. It could have been a lot more to be honest. However, Magesi’s inspirational goalkeeper and captain Elvis Chipezeze again put in a man-of-the-match display in the first half, making no less than five big saves to keep Sundowns at bay.

Magesi then stunned the Free State Stadium in the 48th minute when Tshepo Kakora equalised for Dikwena tša Meetse, who came out with a lot more attacking intent after the break. Sundowns were limited to shots from range in the second half, but they just couldn’t beat Chipezeze, who earned R400,000 in man-of-the-match fees during this tournament. It looked like the match was heading towards extra time when Magesi bundled in the winner with three minutes of regulation time still to play.