Mahamutsa’s age may be against him

FORMER Orlando Pirates defender, Rooi Mahamutsa, is facing a bleak future. Mahamutsa is in the twilight of his career and earlier this year the 38-year-old penned a short-term deal with GladAfrica Championship leaders Ajax Cape Town. The coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown, however, have halted all soccer action, even before Mahamutsa made his debut for the Urban Warriors. As such, chairman of Ajax Ari Efstathiou has hinted that it is highly unlikely that they will be retaining the services of Mahamutsa when his deal expires at the end of the season. “He hasn’t played yet,” Efstathiou explained. “The lockdown messed that up. “Rooi is a fantastic professional and a great guy to have at the club, but I think his age is against him. It is something that is ongoing and discussions have to take place.

“I think, if he doesn’t play, that is a problem for us. He needs to be in the field of play so that we can see what he can do.

Mahamutsa sprang to prominence during his time with the Buccaneers from 2008-2016. He was colossal at the back for the Sea Robbers as they won back-to-back trebles in 2010-11 and 2011-12. The diminutive defender was immense for his team then and his experience for Ajax was going to be of monumental value. Currently, the Cape-based team are in a driving seat at the summit of the first division standings.

The pandemic, however, has thwarted Mahamutsa’s opportunity to earn a new deal with Ajax. Next year, the former Bafana Bafana defender will be turning 40. It remains to be seen if Ajax will renew his contract, but like Efstathiou alluded to, Mahamutsa needs to feature in the starting XI regularly so the club can assess his worth and then possibly extend his deal.

Meanwhile, Stan Matthews, the chief executive at SuperSport United has confirmed that they will be parting ways with former Pirates wingers, Thabo Qalinge and Thabo Mnyamane.

“Players like Mnyamane, Qalinge and Dean Furman, who you know is returning to the UK, are not going to be retained. When their contracts expires in June, they will be free agents,” Matthews revealed.

Mnyamane and Qalinge struggled for game time at SuperSport for various reasons.

“We just wanted to wait and give a chance to everybody, so that when their option date came in May, we could exercise them,” Matthews explained.

“But it is now clear that football won’t be played before the end of May and not before the end of June. At that time, certain contracts would have come to an end. The sad reality is that, I have to make that call now.”

