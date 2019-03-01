Lehlohonolo Majoro in action for Wits against Kaizer Chiefs at the Bidvest Stadium, in January 2019. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – In the past nine years, Lehlohonolo Majoro might have been on the roster of five different clubs in the PSL, but he’s vowed that he’ll never bite the hand that feeds him. Majoro burst into top-flight football with AmaZulu, and moved up to Kaizer Chiefs. But after falling down the pecking order at the club, he went on to join rivals Orlando Pirates. His form never reached full stride there either, and he later joined Cape Town City, where he stayed for a year and a half, winning the Telkom Knockout and adding to the bagful of silverware from his previous employers.

But that hopping from one club to the other had taught him to be able to separate business from pleasure. And such will be the case when he welcomes former employers Cape Town City to Bidvest Stadium with his latest team Wits for an Absa Premiership clash tomorrow (8.15pm kick-off).

“In this industry of football, you are never guaranteed a team, there’s no team that you can call your home,” said Majoro.

“I was at Cape Town City and they welcomed me and I was very happy that I won a trophy with them. But like Chiefs and Pirates, every time I compete against them I give it my all because I will be representing the team that I’m playing for at that particular time, and such games don’t need emotions, because when you get them that’s when you make mistakes.”

The Wits-City clash will serve a greater purpose than Majoro’s reunion with his former employers. These are two teams who are in the final stretch of their challenge for Premiership honours.

The Clever Boys are second on the log, a point adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who also have a game in hand. Sundowns rose to the summit with a laboured 3-2 win over the Citizens on Wednesday.

That loss might have slightly dented City's title aspirations as they are now six points behind the Brazilians, but “Major” believes that it will be naïve to write off the Capetonians.

“Cape Town City have good players in their own right, and they’ve also proven that because they are not far from the top of the league,” Majoro acknowledged. “We’ve been training throughout the week and practising our tactics. I am quite sure that all my teammates watched the game against Sundowns and identified a thing or two that will work to our advantage.”

After hosting Sundowns to a one-all draw at the same venue, this will be Wits’ second meeting with fellow title contenders in a week. Of course, the Clever Boys will be fresher than the Citizens, who played in midweek.

“It doesn’t make much of a difference that they played and lost to Sundowns during the week, it’s for us to apply ourselves on the day,” Majoro said.

“I am quite sure that my teammates are all aware that just because they (City) played on Wednesday, that won’t automatically give us an upper hand when we come across them.”







The Star

Like us on Facebook