Lehlohonolo Majoro opened the scoring for Wits against Baroka FC on Sunday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

POLOKWANE – Wits returned to the top of the Premiership table after leaving the Peter Mokaba Stadium with three points on Sunday, thanks to a 2-1 win over Baroka FC. Gavin Hunt’s men continued to dominate this fixture – they have not lost in their last five encounters against Bakgaga – with the added bonus of reclaiming top spot on the table.

Wits dominated the opening half, but failed to break the deadlock despite a number of chances.

The return of Gabadinho Mhango and the constant threat of Lehlohonolo Majoro meant the action was focused in the final third of the home side’s half.

It was Majoro who had the ball in the back net 30 minutes into the fixture, but the goal was ruled out due to the striker straying offside.

Wits’ opening finally came in time added on when Majoro side-footed home.

Baroka started the second period on the front foot, but Jemondre Dickens failed with two chances.

Those missed opportunities were punished when Deon Hotto put Wits two goals in front with half-an-hour to play.

Hunt was left frustrated by a Daylon Claasen miss as the midfielder failed to put the result beyond doubt.

After squandering a lead in midweek, the nerves were back for Hunt as Tebogo Sodi pulled Baroka back into the mix.

The final 10 minutes flew by in a flurry, with Wits relieved to leave as victors.

The Absa Premiership Man of the Match Award goes to Darren Keet for his solid performance in our 2-1 away win over @Baroka_FC



Well done @popeyekeet #BidvestWits #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/dr8KCoBzP1 — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) December 16, 2018

African News Agency (ANA)