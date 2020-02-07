The Malawian international is enjoying a new lease of life with the Buccaneers. He has notched 14 goals in 18 league appearances. His agent, Mike Makaab of ProSport International, said Mhango can still make it abroad.
“I think, he can go and play in Europe at the age 25/26 years old. I think, he has matured as a late developer. I honestly feel that he has shown the attributes of a player that can play at a higher level (in Europe)," Makaab said on the sidelines of the launch of the World Football Summit at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban this week.
Makaab has transferred the likes of Collins Mbesuma, Knowledge Musona, Mbulelo Mabizela and Bernard Parker to top leagues in Europe.
“I think that Pirates need to be ready to listen to offers, not me. We have to be grateful to Orlando Pirates for giving him the opportunity. I have a great relationship with the chairman (Irvin Khoza). He has never ever stood in the way of players who want to better themselves.