Makaab: Mhango can play in Europe









The Malawian international is enjoying a new lease of life with the Buccaneers. He has notched 14 goals in 18 league appearances. His agent, Mike Makaab of ProSport International, said Mhango can still make it abroad. "I think, he can go and play in Europe at the age 25/26 years old. I think, he has matured as a late developer. I honestly feel that he has shown the attributes of a player that can play at a higher level (in Europe)," Makaab said on the sidelines of the launch of the World Football Summit at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban this week. Makaab has transferred the likes of Collins Mbesuma, Knowledge Musona, Mbulelo Mabizela and Bernard Parker to top leagues in Europe. "I think that Pirates need to be ready to listen to offers, not me. We have to be grateful to Orlando Pirates for giving him the opportunity. I have a great relationship with the chairman (Irvin Khoza). He has never ever stood in the way of players who want to better themselves.

"They recently released Marshall Munetsi who is now in France. In the earlier days, it was Benedict Vilakazi and Mbulelo Mabizela. The late Lesley Manyathela was on his way to France,” he added.

At the rate that Mhango is scoring goals, he is a firm favourite to win the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot at the end of the season. He is four goals ahead of second-placed Bongi Ntuli of AmaZulu.

“The chairman has never stood in the way of players that have shown that they can play at the highest level in Europe,” Makaab emphasised.

Mhango joined the Buccaneers from Bidvest Wits at the start of the season.

“We brought Gabadinho to South Africa many years ago. He was turned down by a lot of clubs. We all know, it is AmaZulu and Free State Stars (who turned him down). I don’t think Steve Komphela (at Free State) even let him off the bus because he wasn’t an imposing player.

"Clinton Larsen gave him his first opportunity at Celtic. I still think that people didn’t understand his strengths. He is in a system now where Pirates goes on the front foot and they have a lot of pace. They are exciting. He is a top finisher. Very calm. I think that we’ve just started to see the greatness in Mhango."





