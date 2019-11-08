JOHANNESBURG – Fortune Makaringe is not interested in being a superhero for Orlando Pirates during their current slump, insisting that he is part of a brigade that is working hard to return the team back to its lofty billing.
There has been a sombre atmosphere that has engulfed Pirates since the start of the season, who have fallen from the dizzy heights of being tipped as PSL title contenders to a team that is fighting to challenge for a spot in the top three. A large reason for the gloom was the abrupt resignation of coach Micho Sredojevic, who has since left the heavy burden on the shoulders of his assistant Rhulani Mokwena.
The 32-year-old coach has huffed and puffed, searching for a remedy but instead has had a roller coaster of a ride while in charge. However, there are players who have fought for Mokwena and the club badge. One player who quickly comes to mind is Makaringe.
The attacking midfielder, and die-hard Pirates fan, took his game up a notch when his team crashed out of the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout to foes Kaizer Chiefs last week. And it is why “the Ghost” will be looking at him to lead them to the Promised Land when the Soweto derby round two brings South Africa to a standstill at FNB Stadium tomorrow.
“For me, it’s not a personal thing because I understand that I am a Buccaneer. So, it’s all about the whole Orlando Pirates team and my teammates,” Makaringe said.