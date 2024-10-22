Makgopa, Hotto strike as Orlando Pirates beat SuperSport United to claim top spot in the Betway Premiership

Evidence Makgopa and Deon Hotto both found the back of the net as Orlando Pirates beat SuperSport United 2-0 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg to move to the top of the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening. Both teams came into the game on the back of disappointing Carling Knockout Cup exits on the weekend, but it was Ezimnyama Ngenkani who were able to redeem themselves and send their fans home with smiles on their faces.

Makgopa’s goal came in just the second minute of the game, while Hotto killed off the tie when he put the ball in Ricardo Goss’ goal deep into stoppage time at the end of the second half. Pirates made a brilliant start to the encounter as they were 1-0 up within two minutes. Makgopa beat Goss after collecting a long pass from the back from defender Thabiso Sesane.

Relebohile Mofokeng, in his last game as a teenager, also had an opportunity to score, but after another ball over the top, he put his effort wide of Goss’ goal. After a quiet period of play with chances few and far between in the first half, SuperSport United thought they were back level in the 27th minute when Vincent Pule put the ball past Sipho Chaine from close range. However, the asistant referee’s correctly went up and the goal was chalked off for off-side.

Matsatsantsa were clearly missing Bradley Grobler, who has scored five goals in the past against the mighty Sea Robbers. Teenager Mohau Nkota, in his first senior start for the club, was causing havoc down the right hand side, and after brilliant run and pass into the box, Pirates could have gone 2-0 up, but Makgopa could not direct the ball goalwards.

In a quiet second half, the best chance fell to Mofokeng, who after collecting another pass over the top from Innocent Maela, he tried to walk the ball into the goal, but his effort was blocked by fellow 19-year-old Neo Rapoo. In injury time, Namibian Hotto put the nail in the SuperSport United coffin when his shot from well outside of the box bamboozled Goss and went into the back of the net for 2-0. Pirates are next in action on Friday when they host AmaZulu, while SuperSport United have the daunting task of stopping Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs, who hammered them 4-0 in the Carling Knockout Cup this past weekend.