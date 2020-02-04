Makola back to help Cape Town City after learning his lesson









A regretful and remorseful Mpho Makola is aware he cannot change the past but is keen to make the best of the present. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix A regretful and remorseful Mpho Makola is aware he cannot change the past but is keen to make the best of the present. Back in the game following a six-month ban earned for manhandling a referee, the Cape Town City midfielder has warned other players to not fall into the same trap of letting emotions get the better of them. “Obviously, the lesson I learnt was that it should not happen. I know football is an emotional game but it was wrong and I would never do I again,” he stated. “I urge everyone who gets into that situation to not do anything but rather allow the referee to do his job.” Last year Makola took the law into his own hands, the midfielder manhandling referee Abongile Tom during City’s clash with Kaizer Chiefs in protest against a decision he deemed unfair to his club.

Makola believes he managed to remain sane during the ban thanks to his psychological strength.

“Mentally, I was strong because I kept going and I kept training. I pitched up at training and I worked hard like those who were playing. I’m glad to be back and I’m glad to be helping the team. That’s one thing that is important to me,” he said.

The Citizens have had a pretty poor start to the new season but Makola is optimistic of a bright ending.

“At the start of 2020 we were at the bottom of the log. But we’ve got two wins out of six games. Our confidence is coming back bit by bit.

“We are doing well. Even though tonight we should have wrapped up the game. It is part of football. We just have to take the positives out of this one and move forward,” Makola said after City’s 1-1 draw at Maritzburg United.

City have won two cups in their four years of existence. The only cup competition they are yet to lift is the Nedbank Cup.

“We’ve got a good chance of winning the Nedbank Cup. We should get into the final at least. We have a good quality squad. We will go out to win something for the people of Cape Town. I have confidence in the squad that we might bring it home,” an adamant Makola explained.

Makola is still going strong at the age of 33 and has no thoughts of quitting the beautiful game.

“I still have a lot of years to go. My fitness level is now high. When I’m fit I can help the team and I can do well myself. I feel like I still have a lot to offer in to the game. I’m raring to go,” he stated.

Makola spent four years at Free State Stars between 2008 and 2012.

“It made it a bit easier because I’ve been away from home before. I was really welcomed by coach Benni McCarthy, technical team and the players. They made it easy for me to settle down. It wasn’t a huge adjustment for me. I’m glad that happened so fast.”

Makola joined City at the start of the season to replace the retired Teko Modise but he doesn’t want to be compared to Modise.

“There’s Teko and there’s Mpho. These are two different players. We’re talented in our own ways and I can’t ever be compared to anyone,” Makola concluded.





The Mercury

