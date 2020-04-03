Maluleka may still be on Chiefs' books after June

DURBAN - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is set to extend the transfer window if the league doesn’t finish before the end of June to accommodate those teams with players in the last three months of their contracts.

According to the PSL’s acting chief executive Mato Madlala there’s no reason to panic for the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC who have players whose contracts are up for renewal.

“Yes we received the letter from Fifa but we haven’t discussed it with our members as we are on a national lockdown. The letter deals with registrations and contracts. It is based on the window period and the season.

“It touches on when do we open our window. Normally we finish our activities in May but our window was opening in July.

“Fifa is just saying, they are flexible in adjusting the window period. Once you adjust the window everything is secured. If we can’t finish the league before the end of June, then we can look at extending our season and adjusting our transfer window,” Madlala explained.

Leonardo Castro, George Maluleka, Siphelele Ntshangase and Joseph Molangoane are in the last six months of their contracts with log leaders Amakhosi.